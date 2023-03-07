Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $241,290.97

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00021602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.39 million and approximately $241,290.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.88781224 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $292,669.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

