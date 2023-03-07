Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %

HSIC opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $109,932,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.