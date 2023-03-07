Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.
Henry Schein Trading Down 0.4 %
HSIC opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its 200 day moving average is $77.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,204,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $109,932,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
