Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Update

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE HP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 883,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,524. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.44%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 172.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 883,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,047,000 after buying an additional 558,971 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,353,000 after buying an additional 491,227 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

