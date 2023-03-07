Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 31st total of 7,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,927,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,177,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,577 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,280.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

HLX stock opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Further Reading

