Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Helius Medical Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HSDT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 6,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,600. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 8,297.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.91% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Helius Medical Technologies

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

