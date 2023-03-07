Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Heliogen Price Performance
NYSE HLGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,303. Heliogen has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Andrew Alan Lambert bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,759.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Heliogen
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
