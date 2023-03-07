Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Up 7.8% in February

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE HLGN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,303. Heliogen has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

In related news, insider Andrew Alan Lambert bought 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,759.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heliogen by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

