HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Short Interest Update

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $135,865.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,958,711.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $83,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $135,865.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 929,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,958,711.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in HEICO by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Trading Down 0.5 %

HEI stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.76. 60,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.14 and a 200-day moving average of $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 67.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $177.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HEICO will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.