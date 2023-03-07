HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.0825 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and $519.90 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0825 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars.

