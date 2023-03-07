Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,098 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at $2,573,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 130,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,817. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $944.01 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.