Head-To-Head Analysis: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) & CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CBL & Associates Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $25.64 million 3.84 -$6.31 million ($3.40) -2.21 CBL & Associates Properties $563.01 million 0.06 -$93.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CBL & Associates Properties.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT -189.96% 11.19% 1.05% CBL & Associates Properties -16.60% -22.10% -3.57%

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

