Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.41. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $38.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $99,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 3,612 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $135,486.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at $414,072.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,620 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $99,743.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $826,651.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Featured Articles

