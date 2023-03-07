Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $36.53 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $36.53 or 0.00162500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $24.89 million and $964,091.62 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

