Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Cap Hits $24.24 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $35.58 or 0.00158993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $24.24 million and approximately $977,013.54 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

