Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Bought by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 187.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,560 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow Health during the second quarter valued at about $7,253,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 7.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 78,903 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 740,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 74,800 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 337,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 44,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harrow Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,332,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,262,000 after buying an additional 41,389 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HROW. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.77. 11,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,187. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80.

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,176,367.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,367.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. Boll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $33,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,553.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,360 shares of company stock worth $393,561 over the last 90 days. 14.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

