Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

HEIT stock remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Monday. 177,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.04. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.52).

Get Harmony Energy Income Trust alerts:

About Harmony Energy Income Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Harmony Energy Income Trust PLC, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage assets in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Energy Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.