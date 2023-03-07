Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance
HEIT stock remained flat at GBX 122.50 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Monday. 177,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,939. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.04. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 126.50 ($1.52).
About Harmony Energy Income Trust
