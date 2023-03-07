Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 524,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.2 days.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,039,161.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,394 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,027. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

