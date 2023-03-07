Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Position Lowered by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 209,366 shares during the quarter. Harmonic makes up about 0.4% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Harmonic worth $10,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Harmonic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 0.88. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmonic Company Profile

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.