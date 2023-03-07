H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.4 %

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 124,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.84. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.31%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 17,027 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

