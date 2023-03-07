Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Charles A. Cowell Acquires 5,330 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $165,230.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,451. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

GNTY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. 44,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

About Guaranty Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.