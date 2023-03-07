Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) EVP Charles A. Cowell Acquires 5,330 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cowell purchased 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $165,230.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,451. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
GNTY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.45. 44,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,371. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.