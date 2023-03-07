Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

TV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

NYSE TV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,469. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

