Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Steven K. Wilson Sells 3,991 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 3,991 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $109,592.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,402.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,190. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
