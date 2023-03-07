Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Steven K. Wilson Sells 3,991 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 3,991 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $109,592.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,402.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,190. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

