Gregory C. Pitts Sells 4,511 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.61. 337,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.80. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.20. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. Primerica’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1,844.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Primerica by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Primerica by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

