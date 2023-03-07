Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,200 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 240,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

NYSE GHL remained flat at $11.03 on Tuesday. 36,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.50. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -571.43%.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

