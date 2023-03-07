Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Short Interest Up 5.3% in February

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $539,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 4,931.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 68,740 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GVCI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.51. 2,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,899. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

