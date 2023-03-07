Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 94,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Glory Star New Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSMG remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Monday. 48,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Glory Star New Media Group has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Glory Star New Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSMG. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 566.0% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 3,693,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,513 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 431.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 296,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 240,960 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Glory Star New Media Group by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 207,422 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glory Star New Media Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Glory Star New Media Group

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of advertisement and content production services. It operates through the Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Business segments. The Cheers APP Internet Business segment generates advertising revenue from broadcasting IP short videos, live streaming, and APP advertising through the Cheers APP; and service revenue from Cheers E-mall marketplace.

