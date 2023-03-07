Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 9,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF
