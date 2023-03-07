Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.34. Approximately 9,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter.

