Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the January 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 511,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,285. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.16 million, a PE ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 1,058.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

