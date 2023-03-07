GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Short Interest Down 17.4% in February

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,460. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $307,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 876,010 shares in the company, valued at $39,420,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. August Capital Management VII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,327,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $71,823,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

