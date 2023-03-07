Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 45,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 76,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.81 price target on shares of Giga Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Giga Metals alerts:

Giga Metals Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$28.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 14.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31.

Giga Metals Company Profile

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 71 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 38,681 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.