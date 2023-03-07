Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 25,830,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,516,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,587,244. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

