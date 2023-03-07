Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) PT Raised to C$4.75

Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Ltd. engages in the provision of mineral exploration drilling services. Its services include reverse circulation, core drilling, air-core drilling, deep directional drilling, boosters and auxiliary compressors, support vehicles, carriers, and ancillary equipment. The company was founded by David Harper on April 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Douglas, Isle of Man.

