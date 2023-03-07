General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.26), with a volume of 199 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.92 ($1.26).

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.11, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,037.74%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

