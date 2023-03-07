Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.23% of Generac worth $26,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after purchasing an additional 422,280 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,051,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Generac by 11,907.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after acquiring an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $125.70 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

