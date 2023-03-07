Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $32.22. Genelux shares last traded at $31.95, with a volume of 100,904 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Genelux Stock Up 10.6 %

Genelux Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.