GeneDx (WGS) vs. The Competition Critical Comparison

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GeneDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 146 290 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 57.50%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -120.65% -449.18% -30.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeneDx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $231.15 million -$245.39 million -0.47 GeneDx Competitors $1.43 billion -$102.48 million -8.65

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

