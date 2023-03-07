Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Position Decreased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gartner were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $436,130.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IT opened at $341.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $336.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.87. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

