Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 13,290,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Insider Activity at Gannett

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 753,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,724,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after acquiring an additional 469,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gannett by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gannett by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 182,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Stock Performance

Shares of GCI stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Gannett has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Gannett from $2.10 to $2.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

