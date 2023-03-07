Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 521,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 1,786.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 471,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 446,556 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,800,000. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Gamida Cell Trading Down 1.2 %

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Gamida Cell Ltd. engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The firm offers Omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of a bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified nicotinamide-enabled natural killer cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies.

