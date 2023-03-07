Gala (GALA) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (GALA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Gala has a market capitalization of $271.31 million and approximately $211.89 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0389 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.

The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

