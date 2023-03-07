Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Gaia Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -263.00 and a beta of 0.96. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

See Also

