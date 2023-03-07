FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp
In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Duber purchased 3,231 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $49,990.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,471 shares of company stock valued at $699,546. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of FVCB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,724. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Read More
