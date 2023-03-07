FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 11.5% in February

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,380.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Duber purchased 3,231 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $49,990.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,990.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,471 shares of company stock valued at $699,546. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.60 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of FVCB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,724. FVCBankcorp has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.