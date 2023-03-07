Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green comprises approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Fusion Fuel Green stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.