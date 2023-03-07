Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating) shares rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 744,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) Trading Up 9.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.23.

About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO)

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

