Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 987,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,926,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,923,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

FULC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.33. 903,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,788. The company has a market cap of $329.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.25. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

