FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 49.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). FTAI Aviation had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. JMP Securities increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

See Also

