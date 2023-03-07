Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,146,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484,911 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group makes up approximately 3.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $49,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on Frontier Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

ULCC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.61. 222,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 2.11. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, Director Robert J. Genise sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh A. Wetzel sold 6,500 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

