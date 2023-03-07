Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the January 31st total of 15,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.4 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,804. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,134,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,468,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,408,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,782,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,020 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.