Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 745.13 ($8.96) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 852.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 807.96. The company has a market cap of £5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,816.30, a PEG ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.19. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 637.20 ($7.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 996.80 ($11.99).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRES. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.42) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.06) to GBX 800 ($9.62) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fresnillo to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.82) to GBX 850 ($10.22) in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 758.57 ($9.12).

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.