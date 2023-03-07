Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Down 10.7% in February

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,970,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 11,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.3 %

FRSH traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 506,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,422. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $4,097,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at $34,197,596.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 295,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $4,097,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,462,030 shares in the company, valued at $34,197,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 333,333 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $5,116,661.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 988,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,671,297 and sold 1,265,428 shares valued at $19,572,263. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Freshworks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 158,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Freshworks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Freshworks by 8.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

