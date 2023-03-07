Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Trading Down 4.8%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.55 and last traded at $40.69. 7,936,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,012,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $5,641,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.